Vieira allowed one run on a hit and a walk over one inning Sunday against the Yankees. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following the game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Vieira struggled during his latest stint in the big leagues, allowing five runs over 1.2 innings of work (two appearances). As a result, he'll head back down to the minor leagues. The White Sox have yet to announce a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories