Albers picked up his third win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Albers entered Sunday's game in a bases-loaded, no-out situation with the Brewers leading by two, but the Giants tallied just one run off him and did not score again, which led him to the victory. Albers has been a reliable arm out of the Brewers' bullpen this season, allowing the opponent to score in just nine of his 29 appearances and posting respectable ratios: a 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB.