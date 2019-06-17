Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Back on bench
Kendrick is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
With Brian Dozier resting in Sunday's blowout win over the Diamondbacks, Kendrick manned second base and delivered three hits while driving in two runs and scoring two of his own. The 35-year-old has been dialed in at the plate throughout the season, but he'll still be forced to sit somewhat regularly against right-handed pitching while Dozier and first baseman Matt Adams have both performed well of late in those matchups.
