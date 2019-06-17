Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Lakins spent five days on the big-league roster, allowing one run in 2.1 innings of work across three appearances. He'll head back to the minors with Hector Velazquez (back) returning from the injured list and Ryan Brasier returning from the bereavement list.

