Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Angels.

The streaky outfielder had gone 5-for-36 (.139) in nine games since his last homer, but this outburst now gives him 13 long balls on the season through 69 games -- putting Grichuk well on pace to top last year's career-high 25. Teoscar Hernandez left Monday's game with a wrist injury, and if it proves to be serious, Grichuk would once again be left standing as the Jays' top option in center field.

