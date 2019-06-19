Tigers' Shane Greene: Records another save

Greene worked around a hit and a walk to fire a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

It wasn't the smoothest outing for Greene, but the Tigers' closer worked out of trouble by inducing a Josh Bell double play grounder with runners on first and second to end the game. Greene now has 21 saves and a microscopic 0.93 ERA this season, as he continues to enhance his trade value ahead of the deadline.