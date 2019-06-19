Rays' Mike Zunino: Gets day off
Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Zunino will get a routine breather for the day game after stepping in behind the plate both of the past two nights. With Zunino on the bench, Travis d'Arnaud will draw the start at catcher and bat leadoff.
