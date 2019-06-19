Gonzalez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

Gonzalez is hitting just .194 with a .652 OPS in 11 games since joining the Cubs. As such, he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale against the White Sox as the Cubs go with an outfield consisting of Jason Heyward, Albert Almora and Kyle Schwarber (from right to left).

