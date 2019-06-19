Fulmer was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Fulmer has made eight appearances at the big-league level this season, recording a 6.97 ERA and an 11:11 K:BB. He owns a much more respectable 3.97 ERA in 22.2 innings for Charlotte. Manny Banuelos (shoulder) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

