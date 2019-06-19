Desmond is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Desmond is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing .439/.455/.780 with three home runs, 16 RBI and a stolen base. In his absence, the Rockies will go with an outfield consisting of Raimel Tapia, David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon.

