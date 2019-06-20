Neshek (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

This was expected after Neshek suffered a left hamstring strain during Wednesday's doubleheader. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving the 38-year-old reliever without a return date. Ranger Suarez will replace Neshek on the roster and in the bullpen.

