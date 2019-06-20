Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Activated ahead of start
Wainwright (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Marlins.
Wainwright wound up missing just one start while on the injured list with a bout of hamstring soreness. The veteran right-hander compiled a 4.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 61:31 K:BB in 70.2 innings (13 starts) prior to landing on the shelf. Daniel Ponce de Leon was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Scheduled to return Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Closing in on return•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealing with mild strain•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Expected to miss next start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Nursing hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...