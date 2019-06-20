Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Activated ahead of start

Wainwright (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Marlins.

Wainwright wound up missing just one start while on the injured list with a bout of hamstring soreness. The veteran right-hander compiled a 4.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 61:31 K:BB in 70.2 innings (13 starts) prior to landing on the shelf. Daniel Ponce de Leon was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.