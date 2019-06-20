Blue Jays' Justin Shafer: Sent back to minors
Shafer was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shafer made one appearance during his most recent stint with the Blue Jays, allowing one hit while striking out two batters in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Ken Giles (elbow) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
