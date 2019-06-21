Cortes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's game against the Astros.

Cortes picked up the victory in Thursday's contest, but the Yankees have sent him to the minor leagues to make room for the return of Aaron Judge (oblique) from the injured list. Cortes owns a 4.09 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 22 innings this season in the big leagues.

