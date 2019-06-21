Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Friday
Heyward is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Mets.
Heyward started the last six games for the Cubs but will head to the bench after going 4-for-22 in that stretch. Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora and Kris Bryant will start in the outfield from left to right Friday.
