Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Friday's lineup

Vazquez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez will hit the bench for the second straight game with Sandy Leon garnering another start behind the plate. Vazquez currently has a modest six-game hit streak in which he is 11-for-30 with one double and one home run.

