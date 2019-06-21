Yankees' Luke Voit: Heads to bench

Voit is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Houston.

Voit started the last 11 games between first base and designated hitter and posted a .325/.471/.525 slash line in that stretch. Edwin Encarnacion will take over at first base while Giancarlo Stanton will serve as the DH on Friday. Aaron Judge (oblique) makes his long-awaited return from the injured list in right field.

