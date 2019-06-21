Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Friday's lineup

Reddick is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's series opener but he'll bow out of the starting nine Friday with southpaw James Paxton on the mound for the Yankees. Myles Straw, Jake Marisnick and Michael Brantley will start in the outfield from left to right Friday.