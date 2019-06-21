Nationals' Joe Ross: Will start Sunday

Ross will be called up to start Sunday against Atlanta, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The Nationals will need a spot starter due to Wednesday's doubleheader, so it's not clear that Ross will have the chance to stick around longer than one start. He owns a 9.22 ERA in 13.2 innings for the Nationals this season but has a much better 2.65 ERA in 17 frames for Triple-A Fresno.