Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Bows out of starting nine

Hernandez isn't starting Friday's game against the Rockies, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in Thursday's series finale with San Francisco, but he'll head to the bench Friday evening. Max Muncy shifts over to the keystone, allowing for Matt Beaty to draw the start at first base.

