Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans eight in no-decision
Sale yielded four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings Friday in a no-decision against the Blue Jays.
Sale surrendered one earned run in the first, followed by two more in the third prior to exiting with a 4-1 deficit. The Red Sox would rally, however, allowing for Sale to slip off the hook for the loss. The 30-year-old southpaw didn't have his best stuff Friday night, but he does sit with a 3.59 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with a 138:23 K:BB over 95.1 innings this season.
