Cuthbert went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Twins.

His three-run shot in the fifth inning off Martin Perez gave the Royals a 6-3 lead, but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. It remains to be seen how much playing time Cuthbert will get now that Hunter Dozier is back in the fold -- Cuthbert got the start at first base Friday with Minnesota sending a lefty to the mound -- but his .307/.333/.520 slash line with four homers and 15 RBI in 19 games since his promotion would suggest he deserves more than just a platoon role.