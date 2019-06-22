Cubs' Jason Heyward: Back in lineup Saturday

Heyward is starting in right field and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Mets.

Heyward did not start Friday, though he did go 0-for-2 with two strikeouts after entering the contest as a defensive replacement. He'll slot back in against Mets' righty Zack Wheeler. The 29-year-old outfielder is in the midst of a 4-for-24 slump, but he is 8-for-24 with two home runs in his career against Wheeler.