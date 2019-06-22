The Rays optioned Pruitt to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pruitt pitched well in long relief in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Athletics, covering three innings and ceding only one run en route to notching his first win of 2019. The strong outing came at the price of Pruitt likely not being available for the next day or two due to the sizable workload, which was likely the main factor in the Rays' decision to ship him to the minors. Adam Kolarek was recalled from Durham, giving Tampa Bay another fresh relief arm.

