Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in win
Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Angels on Friday.
Martinez received a second consecutive start and made good use of it, collecting his first RBI since June 14 in the process. Martinez is 6-for-11 over his last three games, a brief hot stretch that's nevertheless quickly boosted his season average 15 points to .296.
