Orioles' Trey Mancini: Back in action
Mancini (elbow) will start at first base and bat second Saturday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini had been withheld from the lineup the past two days after taking a pitch off the left elbow Wednesday against the Athletics. Fortunately, Mancini sustained little more than a painful bruise from the plunking, with the pain apparently having dissipated enough over the past two days to allow him to return to action. Chris Davis will retreat to the bench with Mancini back in action.
