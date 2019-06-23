Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Knocks in two

Bradley went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

Bradley continues to hit with more consistency, hitting safely in 10 of his last 12 games (15-for-48, .313) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI. He remains in the lower third of the order, but Bradley is no longer a cipher in Boston's offense.

