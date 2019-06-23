Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Heads to bench
Calhoun is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Calhoun started six straight games after returning from a quadriceps injury, going 6-for-23 with a homer and a pair of doubles. Danny Santana will start in left field in his absence.
