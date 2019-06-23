Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Gives up six runs in loss
DeSclafani (4-4) gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine through 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Brewers on Sunday.
DeSclafani struck out a season-high nine batters but also allowed eight hits and six runs, both his highest totals of the season. The 29-year old struck out the first six batters of the game and appeared to be on his way to a spectacular performance before a disastrous five-run third inning derailed his outing. The right-hander has a 4-4 record with a 4.70 ERA through 15 starts on the campaign. DeSclafani will look to get better results in his next start Sunday against the Cubs at Great American Ball Park.
