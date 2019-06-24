Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Pair of RBI in loss
Wong went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
Wong ignited a ninth-inning rally by the Cardinals that ultimately fell short, as his two-bagger plated Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina. The second baseman has been steady at the plate all month, generating a .294 average after managing just a .170 figure in May. Wong has been a solid complementary source of RBI thus far as well, with the 33 runs he's driven in leaving him just short of the 38 he compiled in 2018 over 51 additional games.
