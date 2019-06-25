Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return Sunday
Syndergaard (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with short-season Brooklyn on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard has been on the injured list since June 16 with a right hamstring strain, though his stay on the shelf was never expected to be a lengthy one. The hope is that Syndergaard will be ready to return after just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin New York's rotation as early as Sunday against the Braves.
