Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Optioned to Triple-A
Holder has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The right-hander was blown up for five earned runs in his Monday relief appearance against the Blue Jays without recording an out, prompting the Yankees to send him down to the RailRiders following the game. He's struggled for most of his 35.2 innings at the big-league level so far this season, with a 6.81 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP and two blown saves.
