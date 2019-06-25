Mets' Todd Frazier: Pops ninth homer
Frazier went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
The veteran third baseman has put together an outstanding June, slashing .304/.435/.594 through 22 games with six homers and 19 RBI to go along with a 13:10 BB:K. Frazier's plate discipline took a big step back last year after he posted a 14.4 walk rate in 2017, so his June performance in that area is particularly encouraging. On the year, his .827 OPS is just two points shy of his career high from 2012, and he has nine home runs and 30 RBI through 55 contests.
