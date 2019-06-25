Guduan was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Guduan's latest stay in the majors lasted just four days. He threw a single scoreless inning in his only appearance. George Springer (hamstring) and Collin McHugh (elbow) were activated from the injured list in corresponding moves for Guduan and Rogelio Armenteros getting optioned.

