Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows five runs in win

Arrieta (7-6) received the win versus the Mets on Tuesday despite allowing five runs on nine hits across six innings. He had two strikeouts and two walks.

Arrieta was dealt a tough-luck loss his last time out but things evened out after receiving the win Tuesday. The right-hander never really settled in versus the Mets, allowing at least one run in four of his six innings. The 33-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 97.2 innings heading into Sunday's matchup with the Marlins.