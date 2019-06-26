Astros' Gerrit Cole: Earns seventh win

Cole (7-5) allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

Cole ran into relatively little trouble until the sixth inning, as he allowed three consecutive batters to reach base with two outs prior to inducing a groundout to strand the bases loaded. Though still effective, Cole generated only three strikeouts, his lowest total of the season. Still, he generated 17 swinging strikes and has 151 punchouts through 102.2 frames for the campaign. He'll bring a strong 3.42 ERA and superb 1.05 WHIP into his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Seattle.