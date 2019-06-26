Red Sox's David Price: Earns win Tuesday

Price (5-2) picked up the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out nine over six innings against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Price persevered through a drizzly night in Boston, throwing 97 pitches (72 strikes) to record his seventh quality start. He rebounded from a couple of short starts and pitched at least six innings for the ninth time in 14 starts. With Boston headed out to London for a weekend series with the Yankees, the rotation is getting spaced out. Price will pitch on six days rest next Tuesday against the Blue Jays.