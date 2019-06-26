Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Available off bench

Benintendi (legs) is available off the bench Wednesday against the White Sox, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Benintendi's legs felt heavy after Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, which helps explain his absence from the starting lineup over the past two games. That said, his availability off the bench suggests the issue isn't anything overly serious; with a pair of off days before returning to action against Yankees in London, Benintendi should be good to go for Saturday's series opener overseas.