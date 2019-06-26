Twins' Miguel Sano: Situated on bench

Sano is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Sano will retreat to the bench after starting the past four games at the hot corner, going 3-for-16 (.188) with a pair of home runs and a 58.8 percent strikeout rate in those contests. In his place, Luis Arraez is starting at third base and hitting leadoff.

