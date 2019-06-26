Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting in NL park
Grossman is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The A's had to do some maneuvering to fit Khris Davis into the lineup in a National League park, and he will replace Grossman in left field for this contest.
