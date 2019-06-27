Stanek will serve as the opener Thursday at Minnesota, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Stanek has made 22 appearances as an opener this season and has a 1.85 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB over 34 innings during those outings. Jalen Beeks is expected to work as the primary pitcher for the Rays.

More News
Our Latest Stories