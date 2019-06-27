Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Sale struck out 10 but allowed five runs on six hits with one walk across six innings during a no-decision against the White Sox on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old continues to rack up the strikeouts, but wins have been harder to come by. While he owns 60 strikeouts in his last six starts, Sale has gone just 2-1 during that stretch. His ERA has improved in the last six outings, but it's still greater than his preseason expectations. Sale is 3-7 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 101.1 innings this season. He will make his next start at the Blue Jays on Thursday.
