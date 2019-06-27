Mayers (lat) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Nashville on Wednesday.

The good news is that Mayers got through his one frame without a hitch. However, he may have been just a tad too efficient, considering he needed just six pitches to notch three outs. Overall, it was an encouraging first appearance for Mayers after he last saw game action April 15, and he'll work on building his pitch count back up in subsequent rehab outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories