The Rays optioned Wood to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wood was deemed an expendable piece with the Rays reinstating corner infielder Yandy Diaz (hamstring) from the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale in Minnesota. The righty reliever appeared in two games during his brief stint with Tampa Bay, giving up a run over 2.2 innings.

