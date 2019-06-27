Desmond is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rockies once again go with Raimel Tapia, David Dahl and Charlie Blackmon from left to right in their outfield. There has been no word of any injury at this point, though it's worth noting that Desmond missed time earlier in the week with a lower-body issue.