Giants' Joe Panik: Sitting vs. southpaw
Panik is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Panik will give way to Donovan Solano at the keystone for Thursday's series opener with a left-hander in Alex Young starting for the Diamondbacks. Over his last 10 appearances, Panik is slashing .216/.333/.324 with two RBI and a 6:3 BB:K.
