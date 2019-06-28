Neris allowed three earned runs on four hits while managing to record just one out to blow the save Thursday against the Mets.

Neris entered the game in the ninth inning with the Phillies up one, but he quickly blew the lead by allowing a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. He then allowed two more singles prior to being pulled, though he was charged with another run after JD Hammer allowed an inherited runner to cross the plate. It was a disappointing effort for Neris and the second time in his last six appearances that he's allowed multiple earned runs. As a result, his ERA has jumped to 3.18, though he still has a strong 1.06 WHIP to go along with 46 strikeouts across 34 innings for the season.