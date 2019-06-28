Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 8-3 victory over the A's.

Ohtani extended the Angels' lead with a two-run homer off starter Tanner Anderson in the third inning. The 24-year-old also tallied three strikeouts for the first time in over a month. Regardless, Ohtani has been on an absolute tear since coming off the injured list, slashing 290/.352/.519 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 22 runs scored over 162 plate appearances.