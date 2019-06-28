Diamondbacks' Caleb Joseph: Optioned to Triple-A

Joseph was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Joseph spent the last couple weeks with the Diamondbacks while fellow backstop Alex Avila was on the injured list, but he will head back to Reno with Avila returning to action Friday. Joseph figures to be the top option next time Arizona needs to add a catcher from the minor-league ranks.

