Brewers' Ryan Braun: Day off Friday
Braun is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Braun piled up eight hits over his last four games, but with the Brewers trying to keep him fresh and Braun going just 2-for-11 (.182) in his career against Pirates starter Chris Archer, manager Craig Counsell decided it was best to hold him out Friday. Ben Gamel will get the start in left field in Braun's place.
